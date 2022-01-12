“My Truth Has Set Me Free”: Kaffy Says Of Her Separation From Joseph Ameh

After news broke on Tuesday that dancer Kafayat Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, had called it quits with her husband of 9 years and music director Joseph Ameh, fans expressed shock over the news and sent her a flood of love and light messages.

In an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday, she thanked her followers and colleagues for the love they showed when she made the announcement. She also revealed that she will be sharing the lessons she learned throughout their time together.

She wrote, “Wow! I want to say thank you to everyone who called, sent messages of prayers, those who were concerned or worried, as well as those who were hurt regarding my marriage. It’s all love, and I am grateful. There are lessons to be learnt, and I won’t keep quiet about those lessons. “

See the screenshot of the post below:

She mentioned in another post that her marriage collapsed for a variety of reasons, and she is thankful that it did because she was blind at the time and can now see. “I am Kaffy, Still I Rise,” she said at the end of her post. In the caption of the post, she wrote;

My Truth has set me free from a lot that was wrongfully conditioned by various elements and one step at a time I will share :

– My mistakes

– how I identified them

– surviving depression

– my process to healing

– the kind of help I got

And so many life lessons I learnt and still learning ( I will always be a learner for life ).

People need to know ! A life out there can be saved , a marriage out there can do better than mine and more importantly, a second chance is always there for us all to take ! I love you ! – DR KAFFY

The dance instructor revealed her separation in a brief video posted to her official Instagram page during one of her podcast episodes, “Just Kaffy.”

“I have always wanted to see the best vision of my ex and even taking the chance of breaking this marriage was also to see that we both grew into what we really really are supposed to be. Marriage is supposed to be an alignment of destinies driving towards a place God wants for them. And mine really didn’t work out that way. And rather than looking at someone as the problem maybe you could be the problem of that person.“

She also stated that being apart does not imply that both parties would become strangers or enemies.

“Separation isn’t the end of life for both parties involved. In fact, if you both are honest about why you have to go apart, you will realize how much better life can be. Some people make it back, some don’t. What is ultimate is the outcome borne out of love!” she captioned the video.