Jemima Osunde Details Her Nollywood Experience on “Rubbin’ Minds”

In this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds,” Jemima Osunde chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about how she started her career in Nollywood, experience so far, combining acting with her degree in physiotherapy, and so much more.

On what inspired her to do medicine when it seemed like acting was her passion, she says, “To be honest, the answer is Nigeria. Nigeria happened to it. I was in my first year when I started acting. This might be the first time I’m actually admitting it. I thought acting was going to be a “while in Uni” thing. Have a nice time, have some extra change from what Daddy was giving me, but here we are. I knew once I started, I was in my first-year diploma in UNILAG, and I just knew that this cannot be my entire life. I need more. Then I decided to try something, and it was acting.“

Will she be pursuing a profession in physiotherapy now that she has her certificate? She explains, in response to the question,

I intend to. I’m doing my NYSC. I intend to use it, but I’ve seen now that, realistically, I don’t think I can do an eight-to-five or four like I did in the whole of 2020 working in LUTH as a full staff member. At the beginning of 2021, I was like, “yeah, it’s not sustainable.” I had to discontinue the job, but I know I’m very invested in healthcare, especially in Nigeria. We almost have no health care here, and I really have faith and hope that there’s stuff to do to improve it one way or the other. even if not directly as staff anywhere. I presently volunteer. All the medical work I’ve done since the beginning of 2021 has been voluntary, so whenever I’m free from filming and entertainment, I volunteer in whatever hospital I choose to. My entertainment is a means to an end, so as I gather my funds and I have a strategy, I can then go forward and do what I want to help the healthcare system.

Watch the interview below: