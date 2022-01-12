Connect with us

Baby Jenkins is Here! Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Husband Jeezy

Arese Ugwu Drops Hints on Season 2 of "Smart Money Woman"

Jemima Osunde Details Her Nollywood Experience on “Rubbin’ Minds”

"My Truth Has Set Me Free": Kaffy Says Of Her Separation From Joseph Ameh

Mo Salah is the Cover Star for British GQ’s January 2022 Issue

WATCH Highlights of Nigeria’s 1 – 0 Defeat Against Egypt at #AFCON2021

Rahama Sadau Joins the Cast of RED TV's "The Men's Club"

Jim Iyke is Now an Author! First Look at New Book "The Gift in the Odds: Walking Through Walls"

BBNaija's Beatrice is Stunning in Gold on the Cover of La Mode Magazine’s New Issue

Adewale & Kani Adeleke Share New Photos of Daughter Maya to Celebrate Her First Birthday

Baby Jenkins is Here! Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Husband Jeezy

7 hours ago

Photo Credit: @thejeanniemai/Instagram

Jeannie Mai is now a first-time mom!

The Real” co-host, and her husband, Jeezy, have welcomed their new baby and shared the first public photo on Instagram of their baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag “Baby Jenkins”. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here, “she captioned the post.

The pair started dating in 2018 and married in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2021. Jeannie announced her pregnancy through Instagram in September 2021, saying, “When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye … I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins.”

Congrats to the new parents!

