Baby Jenkins is Here! Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is now a first-time mom!

“The Real” co-host, and her husband, Jeezy, have welcomed their new baby and shared the first public photo on Instagram of their baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag “Baby Jenkins”. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here, “she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)

The pair started dating in 2018 and married in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2021. Jeannie announced her pregnancy through Instagram in September 2021, saying, “When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye … I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeannie Mai Jenkins 💍 (@thejeanniemai)

Congrats to the new parents!