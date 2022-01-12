Arese Ugwu Drops Hints on Season 2 of “Smart Money Woman”

Arese Ugwu had an incredible 2021 with her book-turned-film “Smart Money Woman” debuting on Netflix, and it looks like she’s working on a new project.

The author and producer shared excerpts from her recent interview with South Africa’s Destiny Magazine, and in the caption, she hinted that a new season of the show is on the way, leaving fans ecstatic. She wrote, “I’m grateful that Smart Money has such a large pan-African audience. I’m super excited for season 2… it’s going to be epic!”

See excerpts from her feature in the January 2022 issue of Destiny Magazine: