Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the First Episode of Accelerate TV's New Web Series "Third Avenue"

BN TV

The Guys chat about the Age-Long Dynamics Between Sugar Daddies & Sugar Babies on "Frankly Speaking"

BN TV Living

A Simple Fruit Salad Recipe by Sisi Yemmie | Watch

Beauty BN TV Living

For Our Naturalistas – You Can Recreate Adanna Madueke Quick & Easy Updo at Home

BN TV

Ngozi Princewill-Utchay & Koko Kalango talk Faith & Fashion in this Week's Episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani drops Visualizer for "My Only Baby"

BN TV Living

How to Make Sisi Yemmie's Creamy Coconut Rice & Tomato Sauce Recipe the Niger-Delta Way

BN TV Music

CKay shares the story behind his hit single "Love Nwantiti" in new episode of "The Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV's Upcoming Web Series "Third Avenue"

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Ms. DSF

BN TV

Watch the First Episode of Accelerate TV’s New Web Series “Third Avenue”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The first episode of Accelerate TV’s web series “Third Avenue” is finally here!

In this episode, just when Tim thinks it couldn’t get any worse with housing Leo, he gets a new unexpected housemate whose presence brings so much drama to the third avenue.

“Third Avenue” stars Lilian Afegbai (as Kimberly), Jide Kene A. (Swanky JKA) (as Leo), Bami Gregs, Temitope Olowoniyan, and David Jones David (as Timeyin). It chronicles the lives of three housemates who share a house in Lagos as they invite us inside their daily lives while sharing a living space and attempting to stay friends. It’s dramatic and rib-cracking in equal measure.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dr. Folasade Alli: Suspect You Have Sleep Apnea, What’s Next?

Mfonobong Inyang: Distinctive Pearls For Navigating 2022

These DR Congo Animators are Giving Elon Musk a Run for His Money

Osahon Okodugha: Why You Should Watch Your Diet If You Have Arthritis

Smart Emmanuel: The Many Blessings of December 31st, 2022
css.php