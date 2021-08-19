Connect with us

Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Woman" Series will be on Netflix Next Month

It's a Football Fanatic Face-Off in Episode 8 of "Visa On Arrival"

Anthology Film “Juju Stories” receives Boccalino d'Oro Award for Best Film at Locarno Film Festival

Netflix & EbonyLife Films Are Bringing You Another Season of "Castle & Castle" this September

Kayvee's Official Statement following his Exit from #BBNaija6 says He's "Working Through the Anxiety"

🌴 Caribbean Vibes! Looks from the #BBNaija CÎROC Caribbean Party

#BBNaija's Princess Says She Did Not Get a Car from Her Fans

"Omo Ghetto: The Saga" is Heading to Netflix!

#BNxBBNaija6: Arin tells us why she believes she was evicted

#BNxBBNaija6: Princess takes on BellaNaija's 10 Questions

Published

1 hour ago

 on

You finally have a date to anticipate the Netflix release of Arese Ugwu‘s “The Smart Money Woman” series… September 16th!

“The Smart Money Woman” tv series is an adaptation of Arese’s 2016 book with the same title. It includes a stacked cast featuring  Toni TonesIni Dima-OkojieOsas Ighodaro AjibadeLala Akindoju and Ebenezer Eno, alongside Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Temisan Emmanuel, Patrick Diabuah, Eku Edewor, Eso Dike, Mimi Onalaja, Toke Makinwa, Karibi Fubara and others.

The series’ creator and executive director, Arese Ugwu shared the official release date on Instagram saying,

#TSMWseries starts streaming on Netflix September 16th guys!!!!💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

We waited on a date for so long but when it finally came it felt like it had been written in the stars or something because tell me why Sept 16th 2020 was the day of our Premiere Party last year!! 😂 The day I officially shared my work with my family, friends and co-workers!

Sept 16th 2021…. We go again!!! Netflix babyyyyy

The Smart Money Woman” tackles debt, spending, the consumerist culture of the African middle class, the fear and misconceptions surrounding money and the lack of it. It also highlights love, friendships, cultural and societal pressures and the roles they play in success.

The series is produced by Lala Akindoju and Akintunde Marinho, directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye, and scripted by Pearl Osibu and Jola Ayeye.

