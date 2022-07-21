Connect with us

Nollywood

Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Welcomes Baby No. 2

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Aww! Congrats are in order for actress and producer Ruth Kadiri Ezerika and her hubby!

The new mum welcomed her second child, a daughter they named Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika, on July 20.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

Ruth announced the news via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her embracing her newborn in the hospital, which she captioned: “Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️”.

Their new addition will join big sister Reign Ezerika who will turn three in August.

Congrats to the Ezerikas on their new addition!

