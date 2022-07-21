It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

There’s almost nothing as beautiful as the love that has stood the test of time and the Chikwes have been riding that wave for a whole decade!

The rapper, Naeto C and his sweetheart, Nicole Chikwe are 10 years into their forever journey. With three beautiful children now, the lovebirds are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in style. Taking to Instagram, the elated beauty and wellness influencer shared beautiful photos from their anniversary shoot with a beautiful note alongside. She shared,

10 Years with Super 💗

See the beautiful photos from their shoot below.

Credits:

Photography: @ucwills_studio

Dress: @cinnamonbridal @cinnamonlagos

Makeup: @beautyby.charr

Earrings: @estella.lagos