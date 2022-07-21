Connect with us

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola - Want

BN TV Music Scoop

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Talks Fame & Music Career in New Episode of "The Wunmi Bello Show"

Music Scoop

Beyoncé Reveals 16-Song Tracklist for Her Upcoming Album "Renaissance" (Tems & P2J Played a Part)

BN TV Music

New Music: Magixx - Shaye

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: BNXN feat. Wande Coal - Kenkele

BN TV Music

New Video: Zinoleesky - Loving You

Music

New Music: Kemuel - Champagne Girl

Music

M.I Abaga Wants You To Get Ready For His Next Album "The Guy"

Music

It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There’s almost nothing as beautiful as the love that has stood the test of time and the Chikwes have been riding that wave for a whole decade!

The rapper, Naeto C and his sweetheart, Nicole Chikwe are 10 years into their forever journey. With three beautiful children now, the lovebirds are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in style. Taking to Instagram, the elated beauty and wellness influencer shared beautiful photos from their anniversary shoot with a beautiful note alongside. She shared,

10 Years with Super 💗

See the beautiful photos from their shoot below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naeto C (@naetosuperc)

Credits:

Photography: @ucwills_studio 
Dress: @cinnamonbridal @cinnamonlagos
Makeup: @beautyby.charr
Earrings: @estella.lagos

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning

Two Nigerian Brothers Chase Their Shoe-Making Dreams

Kingsley Ndimele: Money Questions You Should Ask Your Partner Before Saying “I Do”

Frederick Nkobowo: Let’s Talk About The Law of Defamation
css.php