Williams Uchemba Is A Dad! The Actor & His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba and his wife Brunella have welcomed their first child, Chikamara Isabella Uchemba.

As he announced on his Instagram page, the overjoyed parent posted a video in which he recounted the pregnant journey.

“Welcome home, Chikamara Isabella Uchembah. Thank you for fulfilling my greatest desire of being a Dad,” Williams captioned the post on Instagram, expressing his affection for the newest member of his family. “I can’t explain how you make me feel but it’s been so surreal. I love you.”

See the announcement post below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Williams Uchemba (@williamsuchemba)

Congratulations to the latest parents in town!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

