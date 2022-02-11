Connect with us

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Seyi Shay announces Pregnancy in Music Video for "Big Girl" | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy’s New Music Video “Do Yourself”

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Catch Lateef & Bimpe Adedimeji in the Latest Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

For Toke Makinwa, it's time for people to stop posting videos of them crying | Watch "Toke Moments"

BN TV Relationships Scoop

"Ndani Real Talk": Osi, Seyi Shay & Kamsi Nnamani talk to Bisola Aiyeola about the dating scene in Lagos

BN TV

Does Your Shade Determine Your Success? Marcy & Diana weigh in on Colourism in New Episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Living

Ify's Kitchen Has a Foolproof Method for Making Bitterleaf Soup (Ofe Onugbu)

BN TV Music

Rema Releases New Single "Calm Down"

BN TV Music

Diamond Platnumz represents Tanzania with a kinetic performance of "Gidi" on 'Global Spin'

BN TV Living

Make a tasty Mosa snack out of that Overripe Plantain

BN TV

Seyi Shay announces Pregnancy in Music Video for “Big Girl” | Watch

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Seyi Shay has got good news: she’s pregnant!

The music star made the announcement in the newly released music video for her single “Big Girl,” sharing a clip of her cradling her baby bump in the last few seconds of the video.

The video opens with a quote by Serena Williams: “The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Be very courageous: be strong but kind, and above all be humble.”

“Big Girl,” is produced by Kel-P, and is a reflection of Seyi Shay’s thoughts on the true definition of the words “Big Girl.” To her, this means independence, embracing your journey, the experiences you’ve been through that have helped you to grow; and having the boldness to express vulnerability.

The Big Girl video was shot by Oyin Ameen for Hunter films Tv.

Congratulations to Seyi Shay!

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php