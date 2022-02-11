Seyi Shay announces Pregnancy in Music Video for “Big Girl” | Watch

Seyi Shay has got good news: she’s pregnant!

The music star made the announcement in the newly released music video for her single “Big Girl,” sharing a clip of her cradling her baby bump in the last few seconds of the video.

The video opens with a quote by Serena Williams: “The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Be very courageous: be strong but kind, and above all be humble.”

“Big Girl,” is produced by Kel-P, and is a reflection of Seyi Shay’s thoughts on the true definition of the words “Big Girl.” To her, this means independence, embracing your journey, the experiences you’ve been through that have helped you to grow; and having the boldness to express vulnerability.

The Big Girl video was shot by Oyin Ameen for Hunter films Tv.

Congratulations to Seyi Shay!

Watch the video below: