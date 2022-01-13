BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

Fiokee’s “MAN” Album Listening Party

Afrobeats recording guitarist and music producer, Fiokee is having his listening party for his latest album “MAN”, and if you’re a lover of music, you should be there!

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 2348168032026

Retro Thursdays

Carbon Abuja is back with classic jams with DJ Kamixx on the wheels tonight as she will be giving you guys back to back old school music. Bring your squad.

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Carbon Abuja, 114 Aminu Kano Cres, Central Area, Abuja.

Tropical Thursday Strings of Fire Edition

Tropical Thursday Strings of Fire edition is happening this Thursday. It is going to be super fun and entertaining, featuring great acts like Ypick, DJ Bjazz, MC Mubi and the Kara dancers.

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 0903 000 0021 or 09131058542

Yung And The Wicked

Yungnollywood presents its first official party in Lagos. It promises to be a judgement-free zone. The dress code is Euphoria, as in the feeling or state of intense excitement and happiness, not the TV show. Think Studio 54 but timeless! Best dressed will be recognized. Yes, there might be one or several Nollywood veterans in attendance but that’s part of the many surprises.

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Sea Lounge Lagos, 15b Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chill & Vibe with DJ Royal

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Haven with Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye

Are you a young wife/mum who believes there’s more? Are you a young lady who desires a community of other Christian ladies who will be committed to you and you to them? Would you like to be mentored and have someone walk with you through the ever-changing phases of life? Are you big on living a purposeful life so that after all is said and done, the Lord says to you

well done good and faithful servant? Do you desire to not merely exist but thrive? Haven is for you.

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: The Baptizing Church, Plot 989 Olusegun Obasanjo Way, AMAC, Abuja.

Cane Weaving

This Saturday, Breather.ng is weaving something huge. Book your spot for the Cane Weaving session to craft your own cane piece. The cost is N12,000 per person.

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: African Therapeutic Garden, 17a Madike street, off Ramond Njoku Road, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Women on the Winning Edge Conference

Preacher, female enthusiast and philanthropist, Funke Felix-Adejumo has concluded plans to celebrate, empower and inspire women worldwide with the annual Women on the Winning Edge Conference. This year’s word, prayer, and worship conference will host top Ministers like Jerry Eze, Jumoke Adenowo, Bishop Felix Adejumo, Sola Adesakin, and celebrated Gospel artists like Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Beejay Sax, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo, and Sinach. Also, legendary gospel icon, evangelist Ebenezer Obey will be ministering in songs in what is arguably Nigeria’s largest gathering of women. FREE buses have been made available from different locations across the city of Lagos.

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, Lagos.

RSVP: 08180299999

The Art of Pottery

How about starting up the new year in a creative way? This Sunday, come explore and unwind with Breather.ng and learn pottery.

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360 or HERE

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng