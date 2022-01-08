Adut Akech is the Epitome Flawless Beauty on the Cover of Vogue Australia’s Latest Issue

Adut Akech is the cover girl for yet another Vogue issue! For Vogue Australia‘s January 2022 cover, the South Sudanese top model stuns in a yellow Louis Vuitton sweater featuring multicoloured feathered sleeves. She teamed the look with white pants and gold accessories from Tiffany & Co jewelry.

In celebration of her fifth cover with Vogue Australia, the publication invited Adut’s fans and friends, including Julia Gillard, Amanda Gorman, Troye Sivan, and Helena Christensen, to ask their pressing questions to the model. She also shared her thoughts on the lockdown, tattoos, grief, and work ethic.

Read excerpts from the cover interview below.

On her memorable modelling moments so far

The Chanel couture bride will always be top of the list as the second black girl in the history of Chanel [after Alek Wek in 2004]. And I will always be proud of the very first fragrance commercial that I did for Valentino. I’m looking at it right now. I wake up every morning, I come down the stairs and I see it, and it makes me so proud. It motivates me.

Then my first Vogue cover for Vogue Italia. I’m proud of every Vogue cover, but the Meghan one for British Vogue was very special, as that was the first and last time I ever shot with Peter Lindbergh. And then my Vogue Australia cover I did with my baby sister. That will forever be my personal favourite Vogue cover. Now she’s about to be five. That was when she was one.

On what beauty means to her

(Love all these people, by the way!) It’s about how beautiful you are on the inside, your personality, the heart you have and how you treat people. Just have human decency and respect. That’s beauty to me. Because we are all beautiful. We are all unique, we’re all different.

On what keeps her grounded

Journaling, and I work out. I won’t say religiously. I just started doing reformer pilates, and I’m obsessed. And I love boxing as my stress relief. I try not to bottle things up anymore.

Read the full cover feature on www.vogue.com.au

