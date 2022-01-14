Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-British gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju has been awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s birthday honours list, handed by The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, for his outstanding achievement and service to his community.

Queen Elizabeth bestows OBE honours to British citizens involved in business, charity, culture and entertainment, along with science and sport twice a year.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, he wrote; “For Services To Music. Thank you to everyone that has relentlessly invested in this “young man”, you made it possible…. A lecturer of mine told me no one is paying attention to you doing gospel music…..years later, here we are…. #grateful.”

The Gospel singer and composer has also worked as a performer, broadcaster, and presenter in the past. He became the first international act to perform on America’s popular entertainment channel, BET, for the prestigious annual Celebration of Gospel show in 2009.

Way to go, Muyiwa Olarewaju!

