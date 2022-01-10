Tochi Proposed to His Love in the Sweetest Way & She Said Yes!

BBNaija reality star, Tochukwu Okechukwu, also known as Tochi, proposed to his sweetheart Chioma in the sweetest way possible! And everything about this proposal is getting us all warm on the inside.

Chioma was merely going on a date with her boyfriend. So imagine her delight when their hangout transformed into a well-thought-out proposal. Tochi got down on one knee to pop the question, and she said yes.

The video from this surprise proposal will make your heart smile. See the beautiful moments caught on camera below: