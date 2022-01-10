Connect with us

Tochi Proposed to His Love in the Sweetest Way & She Said Yes!

You’d Love Deyemi Okanlawon's Sweet Anniversary Note to His Wife Damilola!

Meagan Good & Devon Franklin are Getting a Divorce - "We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately"

We're Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade's Nikah Ceremony!

It’s #AdeAdeForever as Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Set For The Aisle!

Khafi & Gedoni share their experiences as married single parents in new vlog

Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Ibrahim Suleiman & Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary with Love and Praise

Forever and For Always! Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating their 11th Wedding Anniversary

The #JenNiiAsOne Love Story Started With a Viral Dance Video!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

BBNaija reality star, Tochukwu Okechukwu, also known as Tochi, proposed to his sweetheart Chioma in the sweetest way possible! And everything about this proposal is getting us all warm on the inside.

Chioma was merely going on a date with her boyfriend. So imagine her delight when their hangout transformed into a well-thought-out proposal. Tochi got down on one knee to pop the question, and she said yes.

The video from this surprise proposal will make your heart smile. See the beautiful moments caught on camera below:

