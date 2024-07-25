Ini Dima-Okojie Speaks on Fibroid Recurrence & Raising Awareness on Arise News

Recently, Ini Dima-Okojie bravely shared a health update, revealing a recurrence of her fibroid condition.

The “Nameste” and “Blood Sisters” star, who previously underwent successful fibroid removal surgery in 2020 after being diagnosed in 2017, took to Instagram to disclose the disheartening news. “I never imagined I’d be sharing this again after my last update on 30/12/2020, but here I am. My journey with fibroids isn’t over—I recently learned they’ve returned,” she shared.

Determined to raise awareness and support other women facing similar challenges, Ini opened up about her experience in an interview with Arise News. She is also taking practical steps to assist those affected by offering to sponsor scans for some women with similar conditions.

“To every woman dealing with fibroids, I want you to know I see you. It’s not an easy journey, but my hope is that we can change the narrative and find a real and permanent remedy for fibroids,” she emphasised.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that can cause a range of symptoms, including pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, and infertility.

Watch her interview below: