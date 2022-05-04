Movies & TV
Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & More Glam It Up For “Blood Sisters” World Premiere
EbonyLife Studio and Netflix’s highly-anticipated original series, “Blood Sisters,” had its world premiere at the EbonyLife Place, Lagos on Wednesday.
Attended by stars of the series that include Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, it was a beautiful night of celebration for a film about intra-family connections, friendship, love and family. From fabulous fashion to hair and accessories in line with the theme Red and Fugitive, the looks were off the charts.
The thrilling limited series will be available globally and exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2022.
See some of the stunning celebrity photos from Blood Sister’s world premiere below.
Ini Dima-Okojie
Nancy Isime
Daniel Etim Effiong and Deyemi Okanlawon
Kate Henshaw
Gabriel Afolayan
Gabriel Afolayan and Kate Henshaw
Kehinde Bankole
Ramsey Nouah and Mo Abudu
Ramsey Nouah
Uche Jombo
Genoveva Umeh
Photo Credit: Netflix