Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon & More Glam It Up For "Blood Sisters" World Premiere

Published

3 hours ago

 on

EbonyLife Studio and Netflix’s highly-anticipated original series, “Blood Sisters,” had its world premiere at the EbonyLife Place, Lagos on Wednesday.

Attended by stars of the series that include Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, it was a beautiful night of celebration for a film about intra-family connections, friendship, love and family. From fabulous fashion to hair and accessories in line with the theme Red and Fugitive, the looks were off the charts.

The thrilling limited series will be available globally and exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2022.

See some of the stunning celebrity photos from Blood Sister’s world premiere below.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Nancy Isime

Daniel Etim Effiong and Deyemi Okanlawon

Kate Henshaw

Gabriel Afolayan

Gabriel Afolayan and Kate Henshaw

Kehinde Bankole

Ramsey Nouah and Mo Abudu

Ramsey Nouah

Uche Jombo

Genoveva Umeh

Photo Credit: Netflix

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

