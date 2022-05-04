BN TV
It’s Here! Watch the First Episode of Netflix’s “Never Late | African Time” Podcast featuring Kunle Remi & Celeste Ntuli
It’s finally here.
The first episode of Netflix’s “Never Late | African Time” podcast has premiered, and this episode is guaranteed to make you laugh.
Nollywood star Kunle Remi and South African comedian Celeste Ntuli bring the house down with stories of their first jobs, spending a night in a jail cell, all the while delivering some comedic anecdotes on life in the comedy lane.
Watch: