It's Here! Watch the First Episode of Netflix's "Never Late | African Time" Podcast featuring Kunle Remi & Celeste Ntuli

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How To Make A Fridge Frittata

Don't Snooze on The Kitchen Muse's Premium Egg Sauce Recipe

Recap of this Week's "Nigerian Idol" Season 7: Itohan & Faith Out in Double Eviction Shocker

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Falz

Watch Episode 5 of Neptune3’s web series "Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

Ronke Raji Just Showed Us the Beginner-Friendly Way to DIY Faux Locs

Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime & Akah Nnani Share Their Waka Pass Stories

A Week in the Life of Tolani Baj - Watch Her New Vlog

Catch the "Real Housewives of Lagos" stars Iyabo Ojo & Chioma Ikokwu on the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

It’s finally here.

The first episode of Netflix’s “Never Late | African Time” podcast has premiered, and this episode is guaranteed to make you laugh.

Nollywood star Kunle Remi and South African comedian Celeste Ntuli bring the house down with stories of their first jobs, spending a night in a jail cell, all the while delivering some comedic anecdotes on life in the comedy lane.

Watch:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

