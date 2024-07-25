Melinda French Gates Celebrates Turning 60 with “Moments That Make Us” feat. Michelle Obama, Oprah & More

As Melinda French Gates approaches her 60th birthday in August, she embarks on a special series titled, “Moments That Make Us,” where she engages with iconic changemakers of all ages to talk about their biggest life transitions

In each episode, she chats with several women she admires including the former first lady of the USA, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Ava DuVernay, Billie Jean King, Resse Witherspoon and Megan Rapinoe about the joys of getting older, the power of female friendship, and the lessons that moments of change can offer.

The series dives into the lives of these extraordinary women, exploring their biggest life transitions and how their experiences have shaped their lives and perspectives.

Watch the series below:

Melinda with Michelle

Melinda with Oprah and Gayle

Melinda with Ava

Melinda with Billie

Melinda with Reese

Melinda with Megan