Michelle Obama Says Barack is the Toughest to Shop For | Her Hilarious Holiday Chat with Jennifer Hudson

In this fun and lighthearted episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with the former First Lady of United States, Michelle Obama, we get to know about her favourite holiday traditions, and more interestingly, get the scoop on why she married Barack Obama and why he’s the hardest person to shop for during the holiday season!

The conversation is full of warmth and laughter, as Michelle talks about her travel plans for the holidays and the gifts that really matter to her. Plus, she shares some great advice on finding the perfect partner.

Talking about how things are going with the family, Michelle shares updates on how Sasha and Malia have blossomed into independent women—who now happen to be roommates.

Watch the episode below: