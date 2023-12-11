Melinda French Gates, Michelle Obama & Amal Clooney Tackle Child Marriage in Malawi | Watch “12 Million Girls”

The BBC has recently released a special documentary titled “12 Million Girls.” This documentary gives us a glimpse into the lives of Malawian girls who are facing the threat of forced marriage. It also highlights the crucial efforts of local organizations like AGE Africa.

Global humanitarians Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates, and Amal Clooney joined BBC correspondent Megha Mohan and director Yousef Eldin on a trip to Malawi to meet girls at risk from child marriage and the organizations striving to stop it.

This special documentary is part of the BBC’s 100 Women season, which focuses on the impact of climate change on women and girls. It sheds light on the devastating effects of child marriage and the inspiring work being done to combat it.

It’s important to note that around the world, more than 650 million women alive today were married as children. And each year, 12 million girls are married before they reach 18. Although Malawi has outlawed marriage for those under 18 years, cultural norms and poverty mean the practice persists.

Watch the trailer below: