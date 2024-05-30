Connect with us

Inspired News

Hauwa Ojeifo Among 12 Leaders Getting a $20 Million Fund from Melinda French Gates to Advance Women's Rights Globally

Inspired

Seyi Olusanya's New Danfo Typeface is Inspired by Lagos' Iconic Danfo Buses

Inspired Promotions

The Tech-Savvy African Youth: Patoranking Foundation and ALX Africa is set to Launch the Tech Scholarship Initiative

Inspired

Owen Asemota, Ugo Ugochukwu & Philip Janos Gana Make Africa Teens City 2024 "Future 18" List

Inspired News

Nigeria's Abigail Marshall Katung Makes History as Leeds' First Lord Mayor of African Descent

Inspired Scoop

Cuppy Otedola Meets King Charles III & Presents Awards at the 2024 Prince's Trust Ceremony

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living Style

Waste to Wonder: Ifunanya Dozie Dissects Textile Waste Management in New Campaign with The Ladymaker

Inspired Music

“This Is What I’m Actually Gifted At” – Tems on Music, Inspiration & Staying True to Herself with New York Times

Inspired Movies & TV

Genoveva Umeh's TEDxLagos Talk on Perseverance & Taking Chances will Inspire You! | Watch 

Inspired Movies & TV

Onyi Moss Wins Best Script Award at #TikTokShortFilm Competition in the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Inspired

Hauwa Ojeifo Among 12 Leaders Getting a $20 Million Fund from Melinda French Gates to Advance Women’s Rights Globally

Avatar photo

Published

54 mins ago

 on

Hauwa Ojeifo, an advocate for mental health in Nigeria, has been selected by Melinda French Gates as one of twelve diverse leaders to partner with through the Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation. Under this partnership, she will receive a $20 million fund to support charitable organisations she considers to be doing urgent, impactful, and innovative work to improve women’s health and well-being.

Hauwa is the founder of “She Writes Woman“, a movement that gives mental health a voice in Nigeria, enabling those with mental health conditions to tell their stories, co-create solutions, and advocate for their rights.

Melinda’s decision comes amid a perceived decline in women’s rights worldwide. She believes providing immediate funding to organisations fighting for equality and removing barriers hindering women’s progress is crucial. Investing in women’s health aligns with her view that good health empowers women to reach their full potential.

“For too long, a lack of money has forced  organisations  fighting for women’s rights into a defensive posture while the enemies of progress play offense. I want to help even the match.”

Melinda recently announced her departure from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to pursue a “new chapter of her philanthropy.” Her organisation, Pivotal Ventures, combines charitable giving, investments, and advocacy to accelerate social progress. As part of this new chapter, she is committing an additional $1 billion through 2026 to advance women’s power globally.

“To begin, I am announcing $1 billion in new spending over the next two years for people and organisations working on behalf of women and families around the world, including on reproductive rights in the United States,” she says.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hauwa Ojeifo (@hauwa_ojeifo)

Reacting to the announcement, Hauwa says, “As 1 of 12 in a diverse group of select global leaders, I will have the privilege (and immense responsibility) of allotting a dedicated $20 million fund to women’s rights issues… I look forward to fully resuming my role this fall and getting to the serious task of ensuring that charitable organisations advancing women’s rights around the world are well funded to address recent pushbacks and setbacks.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php