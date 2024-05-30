Hauwa Ojeifo Among 12 Leaders Getting a $20 Million Fund from Melinda French Gates to Advance Women’s Rights Globally

Hauwa Ojeifo, an advocate for mental health in Nigeria, has been selected by Melinda French Gates as one of twelve diverse leaders to partner with through the Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation. Under this partnership, she will receive a $20 million fund to support charitable organisations she considers to be doing urgent, impactful, and innovative work to improve women’s health and well-being.

Hauwa is the founder of “She Writes Woman“, a movement that gives mental health a voice in Nigeria, enabling those with mental health conditions to tell their stories, co-create solutions, and advocate for their rights. Melinda’s decision comes amid a perceived decline in women’s rights worldwide. She believes providing immediate funding to organisations fighting for equality and removing barriers hindering women’s progress is crucial. Investing in women’s health aligns with her view that good health empowers women to reach their full potential.

“For too long, a lack of money has forced organisations fighting for women’s rights into a defensive posture while the enemies of progress play offense. I want to help even the match.”

Melinda recently announced her departure from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to pursue a “new chapter of her philanthropy.” Her organisation, Pivotal Ventures, combines charitable giving, investments, and advocacy to accelerate social progress. As part of this new chapter, she is committing an additional $1 billion through 2026 to advance women’s power globally.

“To begin, I am announcing $1 billion in new spending over the next two years for people and organisations working on behalf of women and families around the world, including on reproductive rights in the United States,” she says.

Reacting to the announcement, Hauwa says, “As 1 of 12 in a diverse group of select global leaders, I will have the privilege (and immense responsibility) of allotting a dedicated $20 million fund to women’s rights issues… I look forward to fully resuming my role this fall and getting to the serious task of ensuring that charitable organisations advancing women’s rights around the world are well funded to address recent pushbacks and setbacks.”