DJ Spinall, Omah Lay & Tyla Serve Up Love and Good Vibes in “One Call” Video

DJ Spinall has released the music video to his latest single, “One Call,” featuring Omah Lay and Tyla. The video brings the love ballad “One Call” to life with a heartwarming wedding scene, where the couple exchanges vows and dances the night away with their guests, all while DJ Spinall keeps the party going on the turntables.

Produced by P.Prime, “One Call” is a mesmerising assertion that distance can’t destroy what’s real. Weaving heartfelt lyrics and the repeated promise to be “one call away,” Omah Lay and Tyla showcase their unwavering devotion to true love.

Watch the video below: