DJ Spinall is back with a brand new single “One Call,” featuring the smooth vocals of Omah Lay and South Africa’s Grammy-winning singer, Tyla.

Produced by P.Prime, “One Call” is a mesmerising assertion that distance can’t destroy what’s real. Weaving heartfelt lyrics and the repeated promise to be “one call away,” Omah Lay and Tyla showcase their unwavering devotion to true love.

Listen below: