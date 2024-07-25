Connect with us

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

Monica Awe-Etuk's Stunning ESSENCE Fest 2024 Style: Don't Miss These Must-See Looks!

These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Rising Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas Joins Victoria’s Secret for 2024 Fashion Show

Watch Abdulazeez Adejumo Make a Show-Stopping Blonde Woven Hat on this BNS Talent Spotlight

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Watch Temi Otedola's Glamorous Trip in Johannesburg for L'Oréal Paris

La Roche-Posay Unveils Mela B3 Serum for Sub-Saharan Africa's Hyperpigmentation

Ayra Starr’s Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Published

3 hours ago

Ayra Starr is about to make fans’ hearts skip a beat. The music sensation has just dropped the exciting news of Ayra Starr dolls.

“I’m so excited to announce the release of the limited edition Ayra Starr Dolls,” the star shared today. While a specific release date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can look forward to finding these mini-me versions of Ayra in Lagos, the US, the UK, and France.

Fresh off her electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she wowed audiences with a mashup of her hits “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Woman Commando,” Ayra continues to dominate the music scene.

Watch the announcement video below:

BellaNaija

