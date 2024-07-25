Ayra Starr’s Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Ayra Starr is about to make fans’ hearts skip a beat. The music sensation has just dropped the exciting news of Ayra Starr dolls.

“I’m so excited to announce the release of the limited edition Ayra Starr Dolls,” the star shared today. While a specific release date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can look forward to finding these mini-me versions of Ayra in Lagos, the US, the UK, and France.

Fresh off her electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she wowed audiences with a mashup of her hits “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Woman Commando,” Ayra continues to dominate the music scene.

Watch the announcement video below: