Ayra Starr Takes “Last Heartbreak Song” & “Woman Commando” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ayra Starr was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday as the musical guest, and she delivered a medley performance combining her hits “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Woman Commando.”

The set began with a soulful rendition of “Last Heartbreak Song” before transitioning into an energetic performance of “Woman Commando.”

Both tracks are from her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” released in May. “Woman Commando,” a blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano, features collaborations with American singer and actress Coco Jones, and Brazilian artist Anitta. Meanwhile, “Last Heartbreak Song” features the smooth vocals of American R&B star Giveon.

Watch her live performance below: