Ayra Starr Takes "Last Heartbreak Song" & "Woman Commando" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dive into the Flavours of this Fisherman's Soup Recipe By Ify's Kitchen

Watch The Cavemen Perform "Bena" Live in Finland

Falz Talks Rest, New Music, Activism & More on "Unpack With Nay"

Diane Russet Debuts as Solo Producer with "Love Notes"

Watch Falz & Adekunle Gold in New Music Video of "Who Go Pay"

Fola David Draws a 1,000-Metre Masterpiece for Guinness World Record Attempt

"Call Me Iya Ibeji" Sisi Yemmie is Officially a Mum of Twins!"

Tomike Adeoye Shares Her Balancing Act on "Mums Next Door" With Maria Chike

Limoblaze Drops Uplifting New Single "Holy Father"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ayra Starr was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday as the musical guest, and she delivered a medley performance combining her hits “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Woman Commando.”

The set began with a soulful rendition of “Last Heartbreak Song” before transitioning into an energetic performance of “Woman Commando.”

Both tracks are from her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21,” released in May. “Woman Commando,” a blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano, features collaborations with American singer and actress Coco Jones, and Brazilian artist Anitta. Meanwhile, “Last Heartbreak Song” features the smooth vocals of American R&B star Giveon.

Watch her live performance below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

