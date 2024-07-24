Dive into the Flavours of this Fisherman’s Soup Recipe By Ify’s Kitchen

Fisherman’s soup, a River State culinary treasure, is a hearty one-pot meal traditionally prepared by fishermen after a bountiful catch. Typically enjoyed with pounded yam or plantain, this flavourful soup is a symphony of seafood, boasting a rich blend of fresh fish, shrimp, crab, periwinkle, and snail. Its spicy yet light broth is perfect for scooping up morsels of swallow.

In this video, Ify’s Kitchen takes viewers on a culinary journey, guiding them through the process of making this soup from scratch, from the base ingredients to the final protein infusion.

Watch her make it below: