Taves Delivers Raw Emotion in Acoustic Live Performance of “Bad Romance”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

R&B and pop artist, Taves took his track “Bad Romance” for an acoustic spin, performing the song live in a newly released video. “Bad Romance” is featured on his recently released EP, “Are You Listening?” which he describes as an intimate conversation or personal confession.

Taves explains that “Bad Romance” isn’t about a toxic relationship, but rather a mutually unhealthy dynamic. He emphasises a carefree attitude, suggesting that both parties recognise the relationship’s flaws yet choose to pursue it regardless.

Watch the acoustic live performance below:

