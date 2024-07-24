14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

The largest annual African fashion event in Europe, Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL), is set to return for its 14th season! as part of Black History Month. On the 11th and 12th of October, 2024 at the Kensington and Chelsea Conference Event Centre in London, AFWL will once again deliver an unforgettable experience, promoting African fashion.

This year will feature over thirty (30) African-heritage vendor brands for guests to browse and shop, 3 Catwalk showcases featuring the best African designers in the world, cultural performances and entertainment. There will also be a UK Africa Trade Expo discussing African trade, fashion, culture, and heritage.

Highlights include the latest Adire Oodua Textile Hub fabric designs, a tribute to African fashion icons, a showcase of sustainable fashion practices, and a marketplace featuring African fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands.

Mary Martin London will open the catwalk with a special 45-minute retrospective showcase of her 10 years at AFWL while Samson Soboye will close out the VIP catwalk with an incredible show of Black Majesty.

The Trade & Investment Kwa Zulu Natal designers will take us on a new journey of intricate beading and embellishment that is the signature of their collections.

For more information, visit www.africafashionweeklondonuk.com

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle