Hollywood Actor, Adewale Agbaje to Launch His New Fashion Line at Lux Afrique Polo Day This Weekend

Lux Afrique Polo Day, Europe’s largest celebration of African Polo, is back for an incredible sixth year, and once again promises to bring guests an astonishing feast of fashion, fast cards, food and of course incredible polo with some of the world’s best African polo players in action.

This unique day will unfold on the stunning grounds of Hurtwood Park Polo Club, Surrey, on Saturday, July 27th, 2024.

Lux Afrique Polo Day is an exciting social gathering attracting celebrities and VIPs from entertainment, business, politics and sport who come together under the summer Surrey skies in their finest African attire, for a day of highly anticipated glitz and glamour to watch an incredible spectacle of the Sport of Kings.

For the first time this year, Lux Afrique Polo is delighted to be sponsored by Drip, a canned water brand founded in 2023 by British TV Chef, rapper, and BAFTA winner Big Zuu disrupting the bottled water market. The brand aims to shake up the packaged water industry with its aspirational lifestyle branding and commitment to sustainability, choosing to use recyclable cans over single-use plastic bottles.

Fashion is at the heart of Lux Afrique Polo Day. Once again, it will take centre stage with unique displays of clothes, shoes, bags, hats, and handbags with an African theme.

Lux Afrique is thrilled to announce that Hollywood actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, star of Lost and The Mummy Returns, will be launching his new fashion line at the event.

Culinary delights will be served by high-end restaurants and chefs, including Enish, the world’s largest African restaurant chain. Minor Seventh Band, Coffee Music and former Britain’s Got Talent act Asande will provide the day’s Entertainment.

Founder of Lux Afrique Polo, Alexander Amosu shared his excitement saying:

Each year, this event grows in stature and genuinely proves that it is the Black Ascot – and this year is another year where we will celebrate and showcase the best of Africa. I’m delighted our event is fast becoming a permanent fixture on the social calendar and to also be playing a part in breaking down stereotypes and preconceptions of Africa.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch a CNN coverage from the 3rd Lux Afrique Polo Day below:

