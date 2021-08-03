This Year’s Lux Afrique Polo Day was All Fun & Good Vibes | Get the Scoop

The highly anticipated Lux Afrique Polo Day returned on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 for a day that was hailed as the best one yet.

Sinitta, Omar, Dawn Butler, DJ Cuppy and Eric Collins were just some of the names who joined polo aficionados and guests for the hottest ticket in town on Saturday.

Despite the intermittent rain, attendees enjoyed a fabulous day of glitz, glamour and of course magnificent horses at the event which, for the first time, was held in the stunning grounds of the Hurtwood Polo Club in Horsham, Surrey.

The 3rd annual event, the only one of its kind in Europe dedicated to the celebration of African Polo, brought together the very best in African cuisine, fashion, music and sport, attracting individuals from all over the country who came dressed in their best African wear.

Guests came from the worlds of entertainment, business, politics and sport. Amongst those who attended were celebrity chef and entrepreneur Levi Roots; host of the Channel 4’s “The Money Maker” and CEO of Impact X Capital, Eric Collins; founder of The MOBO Awards, Kanya King MBE; rapper Akala, YouTuber and businesswoman Patricia Bright; broadcaster Jasmine Dotiwalla; professional basketball player Teddy Okereafor; and Sky News anchor, Gillian Joseph.

Hurtwood Park owner Kenney Jones, the drummer best known for his work with Small Faces, Faces and The Who was also in attendance.

Lux Afrique’s CEO and founder Alexander Amosu said:

“As we were not able to hold the event last year due to the pandemic we were determined to put on a spectacular event for the enjoyment of all our attendees. For many, this is the first social event they have attended post-lockdown and it was the best one we’ve done so far. The rain did not stop us from putting on an amazing polo day.

“We would like to thank all those involved as well as those who attended for making the day such a huge success. We can’t wait to put on an even bigger and better Lux Afrique Polo Day 2022.”

Guests were treated to an action-packed day which consisted of an exciting tournament featuring star polo players from teams in Nigeria, Kenya, Argentina and India competing against each other in a riveting match.’

The game was won by Team Uthando, led by Nigerian polo player Molowa Adesuyi. They beat their opponents Team Solando 7-0.

Music was provided by top DJ and entertainer DJ Cuppy and also featured amazing live performances by soul music stars Omar, Kele Le Roc, and Emmanuel Smith. For supercar fanatics, iconic cars were on display whilst for the fashionistas, there was a luxury shopping lounge in which deluxe brands were available for purchase.

The event was previously held in 2018 and 2019 but had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Lux Afrique teamed up with exceptional partners for the event including Hennessy, Clive Christian, La Martina, TiiPii, Montegrappa, Waakye Leaf, The Beat London 103.6FM, and Yoko London as well as London PR company ESPR.

The party continued into the evening with DJs and dancing with everyone enjoying a spectacular day and looking forward to next year’s Lux Afrique Polo Day!