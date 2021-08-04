Connect with us

Here is how "the Most Anticipated Whisky", The Balvenie, officially made its debut in Nigeria this weekend

This Year's Lux Afrique Polo Day was All Fun & Good Vibes | Get the Scoop

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Benedicion hosts Birthday Party with set by DJ Kaywise, reveals new single "FAME"

Catch Everything that Went Down With Seyi Shay & the Ladies at the Big Girl Dinner

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered by BeyGOOD Welcomes its First Nigerian Fellows

Bigi x Silverbird Cinemas: Eniola Badmus, Kunle Remi, Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe thrill fans with Cinema Tickets & Rewards

Good Music + Good Wine! Larry Gaaga joins Blue Nun Nigeria as Official Brand Ambassador

Softcom Unveils X: Banke Meshida Lawal, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Adebayo Oke-Lawal and a Host of Ostiaries Introduced to Innovative Solutions

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With two exclusive evenings of creativity and craft, the most anticipated single malt Scotch whisky, The Balvenie, has officially been unveiled in Nigeria. The grand events took place in Abuja on Friday, 30th July at the Transcorp Hilton, and Lagos, on Monday, 2nd August 2021 at SLoW Restaurant, Victoria Island.

Both events brought like-minded individuals together to experience The Balvenie Whisky for the first time through tastings and cigar pairings alongside a variety of fine cuisine and whisky-infused cocktails.

The audacious celebration was hosted by Kachi Stephanie Offiah, who kicked off the event with a brief history of the making of The Balvenie, followed by a virtual session with The Balvenie’s East USA Brand Ambassador, Naomi Leslie, who provided insights to what makes the whisky special. The Balvenie is a unique range of award-winning single malts whiskies that showcases rich craftsmanship and mastery and is famous for its luxuriously smooth taste, distinctive honeyed character, and rich oakiness, lending to its maturation process in distinct cask finishes which makes the Balvenie the most hand-crafted of single malts.

An evening inspired by craftsmanship to a single purpose and skill, with music crafted by foremost singer Ric Hassani, followed by an electric performance from Johnny Drille, and special sets from the eclectic soul music band – The Blues Project, which had guests dancing all night.

The Balvenie Whisky core range comprises The Balvenie Doublewood 12 (Aged 12 Years), The Balvenie Caribbean Cask, Aged 14 Years, The Balvenie DoubleWood, Aged 17 Years & The Balvenie Portwood (Aged 21 Years), among others. Its distillery has been handcrafting whisky for more than 125 years and is made from casks that have stood the test of time.

The Balvenie Doublewood 12 & Caribbean Cask 14 are now available in major distribution outlets in Lagos and Abuja and is soon to be available across Nigeria.

Catch all the scoop from the launch via the pictures below.

+18 Drink Responsibly
_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

