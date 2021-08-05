“An Evening with the Amazon” – Friends & Family celebrate Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank was celebrated by friends and family at a dinner event that took place at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos recently. Nneka was recognised for her achievement over the years culminating in her appointment as the first female CEO of the institution. The event, which was attended by top leaders in the financial and other business sectors also served as an occasion to encourage the younger generation of women.

It was a night of fun and laughter with Phyno and the Limpopo merchant, KCee dishing out lovely songs to the audience. Nneka pledged to lead Fidelity Bank to greater heights on the back of her 7 Key Imperatives of Brand Refresh, Innovation, Workforce Transformation, Performance Discipline, Accelerated Growth, Service Excellence and Digital Transformation.

