Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Parties are fun and lit right, but there is no way a party is ever complete without taking amazing pictures – and this what TECNO helped the housemates achieve at the first Saturday night party in the Shine Ya Eye mansion.

Housemates after taking out time to look their best on the dancefloor gave quality content to their fans via pictures and videos, which were all captured using TECNO’s high-end flagship smartphone, the Phantom X. There is no way you can doubt that the combination of the housemates’ dazzling looks and the top camera quality of the device gave fans what we can all conclude to be premium content.

TECNO has over the years been giving Nigerians an exciting mobile experience and this cannot be doubted at any point. Just barely a few weeks after the brand launched the premium smartphone, the Phantom X, the brand is sticking to its promise to “Stop At Nothing” to create memorable moments for its audience. And what better way to do this than to light up the BBNaija fun with amazing camera action.

Here are some stunning pictures taken with the extraordinary device from the party on Saturday, where the Phantom X worked its magic.

Whilst TECNO has been pushing the front by continuously upping the game in mobile technology over the years, the brand has also continued to deliver Nigerians the best of entertainment over and over.

TECNO’s commitment to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals has seen the brand give customers elegantly designed and intelligent products like the Phantom X that would aid in the pursuit of excellence. The brand is also committed to building extraordinary moments and it is safe to say that there would be more extraordinary moments captured by the BBNaija housemates using the Phantom X.

Don’t miss out on the fun, See you at the next Saturday night party.

_____________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content