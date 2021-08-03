Connect with us

Benedicion hosts Birthday Party with set by DJ Kaywise, reveals new single "FAME"

Exclusive Photos from the First BBNaija 6 Party through the Lens of TECNO Phantom X

Catch Everything that Went Down With Seyi Shay & the Ladies at the Big Girl Dinner

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Global Citizen Fellowship Program 2021 Powered by BeyGOOD Welcomes its First Nigerian Fellows

Bigi x Silverbird Cinemas: Eniola Badmus, Kunle Remi, Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe thrill fans with Cinema Tickets & Rewards

Good Music + Good Wine! Larry Gaaga joins Blue Nun Nigeria as Official Brand Ambassador

Softcom Unveils X: Banke Meshida Lawal, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Adebayo Oke-Lawal and a Host of Ostiaries Introduced to Innovative Solutions

Softcom's Day X is July 29 2021

Here's How the Asisat Oshoala Foundation and Noah Dallaji's ACTDF impacted the lives of Physically Challenged Athletes

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Budding singer/songwriter, Benedicion recently celebrated his birthday with a private beach-house event.

His fans enjoyed the event and sent in all the scoop from the day.

Keep reading for what they had to say;

“Benedicion continued to prove that with the right sound, music and support, nothing will be strong enough to stop his shine.

This proved again at his birthday party on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 as he attracted top music acts that came out to show him love and familiarise with his songs that are currently doing big numbers.

Signed under Wahala 4 Problem Records, the fast-rising singer thrilled guests and gave them glimpses of what to expect from his music anytime from now.

Amid cheers and applause from friends, family and fans who stormed the venue to support him, Benedicion lived up to expectations and he thrilled guests to an evening of music rendition and performance.

Passionate about his career and music growth, he used his birthday moment to hint about his new song, Fame, which would be dropped very soon as he wowed audiences leaving them yearning for more.

The highlight of the day was the performance from DJ Kaywise who literally shut down the building with some of his trending hit singles and good music.”

With all eyes on Benedicion now, the singer says music is his heartbeat and he’s happy to share his talent with the world.

“I just want people to feel my vibe, enjoy my music and keep me going. I have shown that I have incredible passion for music and this my new single, FAME, to reawaken that side of me that people haven’t seen before. “

More Pictures from Benedicion birthday;


