Ashidapo & Asake Link Up for New Single “Brother”

Singer and composer, Ashidapo, has released a new single, “Brother,” featuring the singer-songwriter Asake.

“This one is for everyone that knows the story and everybody that is willing to learn the history,” Ashidapo explains.

The accompanying music video brings the song’s message to life. Featuring two young brothers, the video depicts their unwavering support for each other as they chase their dreams. We see them navigate the challenges of recording music in the studio and ultimately find their path to success, highlighting the strength of having a brother by your side.

Watch below:

Listen to “Ashidapo” here: