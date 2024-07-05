Reekado Banks Pledges Unwavering Love in New Single “Visa”

Reekado Banks sets the tone for the year with his first single, “Visa.” This track explores the depths of a committed relationship, showcasing Reekado as a devoted lover boy willing to go above and beyond for his significant other.

He paints a vivid picture of his dedication, promising to fulfil her every need and desire. From acquiring a visa to explore any dream destination to exceeding Usain Bolt’s speed to be by her side, Reekado’s lyrics overflow with extravagant declarations of love.

Listen to “Visa” below

Watch the lyric video