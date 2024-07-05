Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Epic “House of Ga’a” Hits Netflix July 26th | Watch Trailer

“House of Ga’a,” the biopic directed by Bolanle Austen–Peters is set to premiere on Netflix on the 26th of this month, July.

This gripping story follows Bashorun Ga’a, a ruthless kingmaker in the 18th century who used deceit and voodoo to build his power. However, his reign is ultimately cut short by betrayal – a twist of fate orchestrated by his own blood.

The star-studded cast includes Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠YemiBlaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, William Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and ⁠Kunle Coker.

Watch the trailer below: