Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Epic “House of Ga’a” Hits Netflix July 26th | Watch Trailer
“House of Ga’a,” the biopic directed by Bolanle Austen–Peters is set to premiere on Netflix on the 26th of this month, July.
This gripping story follows Bashorun Ga’a, a ruthless kingmaker in the 18th century who used deceit and voodoo to build his power. However, his reign is ultimately cut short by betrayal – a twist of fate orchestrated by his own blood.
The star-studded cast includes Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, YemiBlaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, William Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and Kunle Coker.
Watch the trailer below: