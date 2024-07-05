SYEMCA Drops New Single “WWGD” (What We Gone Do?) with Visualiser

Rising Nigerian artist, SYEMCA just dropped a new single “WWGD” and an accompanying visualiser. WWGD which stands for (What We Gone Do), is an evocative track exploring themes of love, feelings, emotions, and self-discovery. Syemca’s sensual vocals are complemented by lush instrumentals, creating a timeless, fun and contemporary soundscape.

Produced by Veecii and DeeYasso, “WWGD” marks SYEMCA’s first record of the year. Speaking on the release, SYEMCA said, “I wanted “Wah We Gon Do” to express moments shared between individuals and intimate interactions. It’s a very personal song for me since it’s based on an experience I once had, and I’m excited to share it with the world finally.”

Chukwuemeka Chike-Ezekpeazu (known professionally as SYEMCA), who is a theatre arts graduate from Redeemers University, started his career by performing his songs on stage and in 2017, he participated in The Voice Nigeria and finished in 2nd place.

In support of the new single, SYEMCA will embark on a promotional tour, with performances scheduled across different cities.

Watch the visualiser to “WWGD” below