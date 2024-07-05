Listen to Princess Wonda’s New Single “Shooby Doo”

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Music sensation Princess Wonda has released a new single, “Shooby Doo.” Known for her unique style that blends traditional African sounds with contemporary dancehall production, Princess Wonda once again proves her musical prowess with this vibrant and infectious track.

“Shooby Doo” celebrates love, passion, and pleasure, inviting listeners on a euphoric musical journey filled with positive energy and heartfelt emotion. Backed by pulsating beats and sultry vocals, it captures the essence of joy and celebration, encouraging everyone to embrace the moment and dance.

Princess Wonda’s previous achievements, including her sold-out headline show at Omeara London, over 1 million Boomplay streams, and notable features on hit series like “Harlem” on Amazon Prime Video and “Young Love” on HBO Max, have solidified her status as a rising star in the music industry.

Listen to “Shooby Doo” below

