New Music: Princess Wonda – Lala Le

Nigerian afro-house singer Princess Wonda is well known for her single “City Boys”.

Princess Wonda recently released her debut album “Fantasy Fair.” Released on the 29th of October 2021, the album features sounds across Africa including Congolese legend Awilo Longomba, 1da Banton, and many more.

This new jam is certainly going to be another summer anthem as its lyrics feature the energetic emblems of Afrobeats and Dancehall themes. The singer disclosed that she will collaborate with leading Nigerian artists to further titillate her fans.

