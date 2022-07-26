Why The Headies won’t consider Portable for an award



The fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, who was nominated for the 15th The Headies, has been disqualified after he allegedly said he was part of the criminal group, 1 million boys, and the Nigeria Police Force looked into it.

He was nominated in two categories: best street artist and rookie of the year.

They mentioned two other times in May and June 2022 when he made offensive statements. In May 2022, he threatened to cause harm to the other people nominated for the same awards as him if he didn’t win. The organizers then sent him a warning and told him to take back what he said and apologize.