Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz & BNXN are in Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Barack Obama’s summer playlist is here and it has four of Nigeria’s music superstars! Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz and BNXN fka Buju appear in the playlist which also has tracks from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rihanna, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, among others.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last”, Tems’ “Vibe Out”, and Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” were the songs in the playlist.

Obama shared the news on his social pages, writing: “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

Here’s the full list

