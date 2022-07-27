Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stan Nze, Anthony Manjaro & Chinelo Enemchukwu to star in Olatunbosun Amao's "Troublous Weekend"

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda sits with Agriculture Experts to Discuss Food Scarcity & the Rising Prices on "Public Eye"

BN TV Sweet Spot

Cuteness Overload! Tomike Adeoye takes us Behind the Scenes of Her Family Shoot

BN TV Movies & TV

This BBC Africa Eye documentary brings us face to face with bandit warlords in Zamfara

BN TV

Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye" is Centered on Loan Sharks

BN TV Living

This Cassava Porridge Recipe from Sweet Ajeley Will Leave You Wanting More!

Beauty BN TV

Normani Just Shared Her Skincare & '90s-Inspired Makeup Routine | Watch

BN TV Living

You'll Want To Visit Durban After Watching This Tayo Aina Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 - Fighting For Honor - of "Papa Benji" Season 3

BN TV

Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s own African Giant, Burna Boy doesn’t have a particular preference for women. His type of woman is the stress-free one. He revealed this on his exclusive date with Westminster-born journalist, Amelia Dimoldenberg on her popular web series show, “Chicken Shop Date.”

This fun and informative conversation between the singer and the journalist gives a little more insight into the award-winning artist’s love life and expectations when it comes to relationships.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures
css.php