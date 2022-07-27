BN TV
Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career
Nigeria’s own African Giant, Burna Boy doesn’t have a particular preference for women. His type of woman is the stress-free one. He revealed this on his exclusive date with Westminster-born journalist, Amelia Dimoldenberg on her popular web series show, “Chicken Shop Date.”
This fun and informative conversation between the singer and the journalist gives a little more insight into the award-winning artist’s love life and expectations when it comes to relationships.