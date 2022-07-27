Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Funmi Iyanda sits with Agriculture Experts to Discuss Food Scarcity & the Rising Prices on "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stan Nze, Anthony Manjaro & Chinelo Enemchukwu to star in Olatunbosun Amao's "Troublous Weekend"

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career

BN TV Sweet Spot

Cuteness Overload! Tomike Adeoye takes us Behind the Scenes of Her Family Shoot

BN TV Movies & TV

This BBC Africa Eye documentary brings us face to face with bandit warlords in Zamfara

BN TV

Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye" is Centered on Loan Sharks

BN TV Living

This Cassava Porridge Recipe from Sweet Ajeley Will Leave You Wanting More!

Beauty BN TV

Normani Just Shared Her Skincare & '90s-Inspired Makeup Routine | Watch

BN TV Living

You'll Want To Visit Durban After Watching This Tayo Aina Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 - Fighting For Honor - of "Papa Benji" Season 3

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda sits with Agriculture Experts to Discuss Food Scarcity & the Rising Prices on “Public Eye”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Food inflation is the overall rise in the cost of food in any country. As a result of the continuous rise in their prices, many food staples are becoming more difficult to get in Nigeria. The sharp increase in the cost of food is having a detrimental effect on a significant number of people in Nigeria.

In episode three of “Public Eye,” Funmi Iyanda interviews African farmer Mogaji, Professor Jameelah Yaqub (PhD), a Professor of Economics, Iyabode Lawal, a foodstuff and provision vendor, Ushie Audu, security personnel (Breadwinner family of four), and Nkiru Okpareke, the board chair for IITA, to discuss food and the growing costs.

Watch them address this topic in the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures
css.php