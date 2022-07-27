Beauty
Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Beauty Tukura Proved She Is That Fashionista To Take Style Notes From
Beauty Etsanyi Tukura already had a fan following before joining the Big Brother Naija house.
The 24-year-old model and lawyer, from Taraba State, was crowned Miss Nigeria in 2019, becoming the 43rd beauty to win the crown. She was also crowned ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Taraba’ from 2015 to 2017.
She describes herself as a generous, open, and dependable free spirit in her BBNaija profile, and she thinks that if she sets her mind to anything, she would undoubtedly accomplish it. It’s safe to say that Beauty has lived up to her name.
Let’s take a peek at her before BBNaija.
1
View this post on Instagram
2
View this post on Instagram
3
View this post on Instagram
4
View this post on Instagram
5
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
6
View this post on Instagram
7
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
8
View this post on Instagram
9
View this post on Instagram
10
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram