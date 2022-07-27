Stan Nze, Anthony Manjaro & Chinelo Enemchukwu to star in Olatunbosun Amao’s “Troublous Weekend”

Olatunbosun Amao, a Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker, has shared the first look at his feature film directorial debut, “Troublous Weekend.”

The director revealed behind-the-scenes photos of AMVCA winner Stan Nze and Anthony Manjaro, who play the main characters in the film. The story revolves around a sequence of inexplicable happenings that take place at an ancient property and a couple who are confronted with danger.

Amao explains what the audience should anticipate and why the genre was chosen. “The idea was to, on one hand, experiment with a mix of thriller and horror genre in a Nollywood story and on the other hand, explore suspense with a plot centring around a single household.”

The film will also star Chinelo Enemchukwu, Kenechukwu Ezeh, Vivian Pius and Simon Merit.

As a renowned Nigerian and worldwide stage filmmaker, he has established himself as a major figure in the industry. He has also served as a co-executive producer on a number of award-winning feature films.

See the BTS photos below:

Watch the trailer below:

Photo Credit: @nollywire