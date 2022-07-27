Joeboy & Black Sherif make it to YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022

Nigeria’s Joeboy and Ghana’s Black Sherif are among the 30 global artists selected for the Foundry class of 2022, streaming platform YouTube announced on Tuesday.

They’ll receive dedicated partner support from YouTube and seed funding invested into the development of their content.

The Foundry Class of 2022 includes artists from the United States, Denmark, Brazil, and Sub-Saharan Africa. These artists work in genres such as Country, Afropop, Soul, Latin Urban, and others.

Besides Joeboy and Black Sherif, the other artists who made it to the class include Amari Noelle, Ashley Cooke, ART, BIBI, French The Kid, Genesis Owusu, Haru Nemuri, RIMON Roxane Bruneau and Skiifall.

Foundry, which started in 2015, is YouTube’s incubator for independent music. It helps independent artists at all stages of their careers by giving them annual classes to help them grow and support campaigns for when they put out new music.

“It’s no small task to be an artist in 2022, working to find stability, fulfilment, and fans who get it,” YouTube Artist Partnerships Lead Naomi Zeichner said. “Foundry celebrates the courage of independent artists and the communities that surround them. Our global team is lucky to be their champion and reduce barriers on their journey, every step of the way.”

See the complete list below

Amari’ Noelle (US)

Ashley Cooke (US)

ART (DE)

ÀVUÀ (BR)

BabyTron (US)

BIBI (KR)

Black Sherif (SSA)

Bruses (MX)

Danielle Ponder (US)

French The Kid (UK)

Genesis Owusu (AUS)

Haru Nemuri (JP)

Joeboy (SSA)

Jossman (CO)

Kader Diaby 4Real (FR)

Kaike (BR)

Kayan (IN)

Magdalena Bay (US)

Mehro (US)

Nemahsis (CAN)

Noor Chahal (IN)

Obongjayar (UK)

RIMON (NL)

Roxane Bruneau (CAN)

Skiifall (CAN)

Snow Tha Product (US)

Sudan Archives (US)

Thuy (US)

TSHA (UK)

Yoss Bones (MX)

Watch the video below: