Connect with us

Music Scoop

Joeboy & Black Sherif make it to YouTube's Foundry Class of 2022

BN TV Music

You’ll Love Gyakie's Live Performance of "My Baby" on Glitch Africa

Music Scoop

Tems Has Been Nominated For An MTV Video Music Award!

BN TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career

Music

Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz & BNXN are in Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Music Scoop

Why The Headies won't consider Portable for an award

Music

New Music: Princess Wonda - Lala Le

Music Scoop

With HypnoRock & Africhant, an artist breathes new life into the makhoyane

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

You'll Love This Beautiful Video From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro

Music

New EP: Midey - Made For You

Music

Joeboy & Black Sherif make it to YouTube’s Foundry Class of 2022

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s Joeboy and Ghana’s Black Sherif are among the 30 global artists selected for the Foundry class of 2022, streaming platform YouTube announced on Tuesday.

They’ll receive dedicated partner support from YouTube and seed funding invested into the development of their content.

The Foundry Class of 2022 includes artists from the United States, Denmark, Brazil, and Sub-Saharan Africa. These artists work in genres such as Country, Afropop, Soul, Latin Urban, and others.

Besides Joeboy and Black Sherif, the other artists who made it to the class include Amari Noelle, Ashley Cooke, ART, BIBI, French The Kid, Genesis Owusu, Haru Nemuri, RIMON Roxane Bruneau and Skiifall.

Foundry, which started in 2015, is YouTube’s incubator for independent music. It helps independent artists at all stages of their careers by giving them annual classes to help them grow and support campaigns for when they put out new music.

“It’s no small task to be an artist in 2022, working to find stability, fulfilment, and fans who get it,” YouTube Artist Partnerships Lead Naomi Zeichner said. “Foundry celebrates the courage of independent artists and the communities that surround them. Our global team is lucky to be their champion and reduce barriers on their journey, every step of the way.”

See the complete list below

  • Amari’ Noelle (US)
  • Ashley Cooke (US)
  • ART (DE)
  • ÀVUÀ (BR)
  • BabyTron (US)
  • BIBI (KR)
  • Black Sherif (SSA)
  • Bruses (MX)
  • Danielle Ponder (US)
  • French The Kid (UK)
  • Genesis Owusu (AUS)
  • Haru Nemuri (JP)
  • Joeboy (SSA)
  • Jossman (CO)
  • Kader Diaby 4Real (FR)
  • Kaike (BR)
  • Kayan (IN)
  • Magdalena Bay (US)
  • Mehro (US)
  • Nemahsis (CAN)
  • Noor Chahal (IN)
  • Obongjayar (UK)
  • RIMON (NL)
  • Roxane Bruneau (CAN)
  • Skiifall (CAN)
  • Snow Tha Product (US)
  • Sudan Archives (US)
  • Thuy (US)
  • TSHA (UK)
  • Yoss Bones (MX)

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: It is Wet, Drive Safely!

Help The IREDE Foundation Give 200 Children Artificial Limbs in the Love & Limb Campaign

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures
css.php