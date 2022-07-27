Tems Has Been Nominated For An MTV Video Music Award!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @temsbaby/Instagram

MTV has revealed its nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards.

Nigeria’s superstar, Tems, made it to the nomination list for her collaboration with Future on his hit single, “Wait For U,” which also features Drake in the best hip-hop category. The single is from Future’s album, “I Never Liked You,” and it features vocal samples from Tems’ “Higher.”

This is another groundbreaking moment for African and global fans of Tems. It follows her appearance as a songwriter on Beyoncé‘s “Renaissance” album and her prologue in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The 2022 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28.

See the complete list of nominees below.

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – Woman
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Lizzo – About Damn Time
The Kid La & Jroiustin Bieber – Stay

Best New Artist, Presented by Extra® Gum

Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – One Night
October 2021: Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
December 2021: Seventeen – Rock With You
January 2021: Mae Muller – Better Days
February 2022: Gayle – ABCDEFU
March 2022: Sheneesa – R U That
April 2022: Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi
May 2022: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
June 2022: Muni Long – Baby Boo
July 2022: Doechii – Persuasive

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now
Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd – La Fama
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat – Woman
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar – N95
Latto – Big Energy
Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby – Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T – Diet Coke

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young
Jack White – Taking Me Back
Muse – Won’t Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Shinedown – Planet Zero
Three Days Grace – So Called Life

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D – Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow – Emo Girl
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco – Viva las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots – Saturday
Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker – Grow

Best Latin

Anitta – Envolver
Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G & Karol G – Mamiii
Daddy Yankee – REMIX
Farruko – Pepas
J Balvin & Skrillex – In da Getto

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe – Have Mercy
H.E.R. – For Anyone
Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Best K-Pop

BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy – Loco
Lisa – Lalisa
Seventeen – Hot
Stray Kids – Maniac
Twice – The Feels

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – P*ssy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama – This Hell
Stromae – Fils de joie

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual – PUBG
BTS – Minecraft
Charli XCX – Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave
Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran – Shivers
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – Oh My God
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow  – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Coldplay & BTS – My Universe
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance
Doja Cat – Woman
FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd – Tears in the Club
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal
Rosalía – Saoko
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – Take My Breath

