Future teams up with Drake & Tems on New Track “Wait For U” | Listen

American rapper, Future has released his ninth studio album, “I Never Liked You“, and on the seventh track, “Wait For U“, he teams up with his Canadian rapper, Drake, and Nigerian rising star, Tems.

The heartfelt track details their twisted relationships and drug addictions, the song also samples Tems’ song “Higher” from her 2020 album “For Broken Ears.”

“I Never Liked You” houses 16 tracks featuring Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black, and Est Gee.

Listen to the track below: