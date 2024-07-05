Show Dem Camp Drops New Single “No love In Lagos” feat. Nsikak David & The Cavemen

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The rap duo of Wale Davies and Olumide Ayeni, also known as Show Dem Camp (SDC) is back with a new single, "No love In Lagos" featuring the guitarist, Nsikak David and the highlife band consisting of duo Kingsley Okorie and Benjamin James.

Nigerian rap duo Show Dem Camp (SDC) – Wale Davies and Olumide Ayeni – are back with a new single, “No Love In Lagos.” Joined by guitarist Nsikak David and “The Cavemen,” the highlife duo of Kingsley Okorie and Benjamin James, the track explores the complexities of love and relationships in the bustling city of Lagos.

True to its title, “No Love In Lagos” paints a vivid picture of a city where genuine love is hard to come by. Show Dem Camp’s lyrics navigate the difficulty of finding real connection in a city steeped in a culture of instant gratification, deceptive appearances and the constant need to grind hard.

“No Love In Lagos” is a track from Show Dem Camp’s upcoming album also titled “No Love In Lagos” set to be released on the 9th of August.

Listen to “No Love In Lagos” below

